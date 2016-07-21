First female amputee USAF pilot returns to the skies

Cpt. Wise coming off her first flight since losing her leg. (Source: WALB)

U.S. Air Force Captain Christy Wise made history at Moody Air Force Base.

She lost her leg in a boating accident while paddle boarding in August 2015.

"From the beginning, even from the back of the ambulance, I knew I couldn't feel my right leg and I knew that was bad," Cpt. Wise recalled.

However, she didn't let losing her leg bring her down. In the past 15 months she competed in the Invictus Games and D.O.D Warrior Games, but her ultimate goal was to return to the skies.

"If anyone could do it it would be Christy. She has that determination, that grit, and that tenacity," said Col. Thomas Dorl with the MAFB 347th Rescue Group.

It was a dream she made a reality.

The Air Force returned her to flying status in July 2016, just 15 months after her accident. Captain Wise returned to the skies for the United States Air Force when she took off for her first flight from the runway at Moody Air Force Base Friday, July 22, 2016.

"I never considered not coming back to flying and duty," assured Cpt. Wise.

"She's amazing and an inspiration to all of us here with her determination," Col. Dorl said.

Cpt. Wise is an HC-130J pilot. She is the first female Air Force pilot to return to flying status after a leg amputation, and the sixth Air Force pilot to do so.

Even though the journey isn't always easy, she says it's worth it.

"You can do anything! It's a lot of hard work, and I still have hard days everyday, but it's possible," Cpt. Wise said.

Captain Wise says support from the base and the 5 other amputee pilots helped her get back in the cockpit quickly.

