MOST WANTED: Dontravious Hamilton

Dougherty County Police need your help finding a man accused of running from the scene of a wreck.

Police say Dontravious Hamilton, 22, was involved in a crash on Leary Road back in June and took off running.

He's wanted on charges of hit & run, suspended license, and probation violation. He's also facing drug charges for possession of spice.

Hamilton's last know address is in the 200 block of Pinson Road.

If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS or DCP at 229-430-6600.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.