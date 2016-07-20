Tift Theater campers gear up for Shrek Jr. the Musical

The group learns about all aspects of production (Source:WALB)

Kids at the Tift Theater are getting ready to put their acting skills to the test.

The young actors are just about a week away from their big show.

They've all be working hard rehearsing for Shrek Jr. the Musical, the performance will be the final show for the Tift Theater's summer camp.

Director Michael Brogdon said that the show was a perfect fit.

"It just like tells a story that's enduring" said Brogdon. "Even though it's a fairy tale, it kind of shows how fairy tales are relatable to things that happen to us in real life."

Kids from just five years old to even teenagers are sharpening their skills on stage, but also learning about other aspects of production.

"We get to paint the scenes and stuff like that through the summers that we've done. You meet a lot of new friends," said camper Anna Windmoller.

Those friends come with all types of experience. Some have never set foot on stage before, but Cameron Maves said the theater changed her life.

"Life has been better. It's a happy thing. It gives you a sense of professionalism to be a part of the theater and a sense of responsibility," explained Maves. "It teaches you things at a young age that you otherwise wouldn't get."

That's something Brogdon agrees with. He said that the experience is great for résumés, and teaches young people a lot about life. He also said the camp might help keep theater in the town of Tifton alive.

"As a community, it's good to get fresh blood. You always want to get the next generation lined up," said Brogdon.

The production will run from July 28 through July 31.

