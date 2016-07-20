Famous bridge under repair prepares to re-open

A bridge made famous by country music star Luke Bryan is getting ready to open after some repairs.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has been making improvements to the State Route 32 Flint River Bridge since 2013.

The boat ramp underneath has also been expanded at the Lee and Worth County Line, and, Anglers will now benefit from a paved access road.

Officials said that Luke Bryan has even stopped by to take a look.

"Luke Bryan gets out, which of course surprised everybody. He filmed a commercial for his clothing line at Cabela's. That was filmed down there in the area," said Nita Birmingham with the Department of Transportation.

The boat ramp is scheduled to re-open at 7:30 a.m. next Monday. The overall project is expected to be finished by fall.

