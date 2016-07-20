GDOT urges drivers to use caution in construction zones

Work zone accidents can be dangerous for crew and drivers (Source:WALB)

Georgia Department of Transportation workers are reminding drivers to be careful in work zones.

GDOT said that work zones can be dangerous for both drivers and those out on the road.

Officials said almost 60 GDOT employees have been killed in work zones since the mid-seventies.

Georgia's move over law now requires drivers to move over a lane for construction and utility vehicles as well as first responders.

"Members of the public, like drivers and passengers are far more likely to die in these accidents than our workers are. We have more members of the public dying in work zone accidents than we have our own employees," said Nita Birmingham, a communications officer at the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials warn that distracted driving is becoming a more serious safety hazard in construction zones.

