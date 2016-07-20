Elements Coffee plans to sell beer and wine

Elements Coffee Shop stays busy, serving a full food menu and, of course, coffee. (Source: WALB)

Elements Coffee is planning on selling beer and wine along with their coffee menu. (Source: WALB)

A popular coffee shop might soon give its customers another type of buzz.

The owner said that business slacks off in the evening, and he has applied for a wine and beer license hoping to increase traffic.

"I will still cater my full drink menu but I hope to see an older, maybe a bit more vibrant evening crowd," said Elements Owner Calvin King.

City commissioners are suppose to formally vote on the wine and beer license at their evening meeting Tuesday, but the license has already been given a preliminary okay.

