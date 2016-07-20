Valdosta firefighter receives state award

Valdosta firefighter Tangela Rowe was recognized by the Georgia State Firefighters Association as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year.

Rowe has been a firefighter for just three years, and is one of only 3 females at the fire department. She is the first firefighter at the Valdosta Fire Department to receive this prestigious award.

Rowe says she hopes to inspire young women that want to become firefighters.

"It's always good to be recognized for what you do, but at the end of the day I'm going to do my job," said Rowe.

Rowe also received a promotion to Senior Community Educator.

"Her work ethic is outstanding," said Captain James Clinkscales with the Valdosta Fire Department, "She is motivated, she is determined, and she wants to make a difference."

