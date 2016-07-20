After state title season, Kimble resigns at Turner Co.

After leading the Turner County Lady Rebels to an undefeated state title season, head coach Tasha Kimble has abruptly resigned.

Kimble led the Lady Rebels to a 59-3 record over the past two seasons, and two consecutive appearances in the state title game. Last year's championship was the program's first since 1956.

Kimble served as the Lady Rebels' head coach for five seasons, winning four region titles during her tenure. She also served as the boys' coach in 2015-2016.

The school system has been going through budget cuts, including teacher salaries. Kimble says a pay cut, along with the options available to her, made it the right time to go.

"I've been toying with this decision since March," she says. "I just decided to make the best move for me and my family." She tells WALB she hasn't decided exactly what that next move is, but feels confident in the opportunities in front of her.

Athletic director Ryan Alfau says the school is looking into their options for Kimble's replacement.

"It's going to be difficult to replace a coach of her caliber," he told WALB over the phone Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and WALB will continue to gather information.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.