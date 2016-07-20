Lowndes County looks to clear out animal shelter again

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is participating in NBC's clear the shelters event. (Source: WALB)

Just a few months ago the Lowndes County Animal Shelter sold all its dogs.

On Saturday, July 23 the shelter is participating in NBC's clear the shelters event.

Shelter employees hope to find new homes for all 60 dogs and 40 cats.

There will be no adoption fees for pets at the animal shelter on Saturday.

Officials said that clearing out the shelter helps lower the high euthanasia numbers.

"Every pet that walks out the door saves two lives. You're making room for one more, and you certainly just saved the on you go home with," said Paige Dukes with public information.

Even though fees will be waived, Dukes said that adopters will still have to meet all the normal requirements. All pets will be spay or neutered, microchipped, and they must receive all necessary vaccines.

Officials said it's also important to remember that even though the pet is free, you still have to pay to take care of the animals. They urge potential owners to make sure they're ready for the financial obligation of a new pet.

