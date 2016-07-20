First Alert Weather Forecast: Hottest Weather of the Year

Some patchy fog this morning then the heat is on ! Highs should reach 90 degrees for the first time this year. Lower 90s are expected Tomorrow and near 90 Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday and temperatures cool by 10 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday with another 10 degree cool down.



