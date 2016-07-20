First Alert Weather Forecast: Hottest Weather of the Year

Some patchy fog this morning then the heat is on ! Highs should reach 90 degrees for the first time this year. Lower 90s are expected Tomorrow and near 90 Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday and temperatures cool by 10 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday with another 10 degree cool down.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2017 ALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.