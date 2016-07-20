First Alert Weather Forecast: Summer Heat w/o the rain

Dry weather dominates this work week. Temperatures warm into the 90s and stays there into the weekend. Morning lows warm from the lower 60s to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Humidity levels rise to near summer levels.
Chris Zelman
First Alert Meteorologist
Keep up with weather on the go!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.