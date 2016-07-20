First Alert Weather Forecast: Summer Heat w/o the rain

Dry weather dominates this work week. Temperatures warm into the 90s and stays there into the weekend. Morning lows warm from the lower 60s to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Humidity levels rise to near summer levels.

Chris Zelman

First Alert Meteorologist





Keep up with weather on the go!

Download our weather app

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.