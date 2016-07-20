First Alert Weather Forecast: Showers & Storms linger into Saturday

More clouds and humidity with highs in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into early afternoon Saturday. An isolated thunderstorms could produce gusty to damaging winds. Drier air wins out Mother's Day.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





