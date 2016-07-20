First Alert Weather Forecast: Hot, before Cold Front

Highs in the lower 90s and building humidity has it feeling a lot like summer already. A cold front approaches Friday and kicks up the wind. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday night/early Saturday morning. Temperatures cool about 5 degrees and drier air returns. A warming trend has us back to the lower 90s by mid week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
