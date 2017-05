Temperatures are going to heat up to 90 Today and will be in the 90s the next 3 afternoons. Lows climb up into the 60s. Humidity levels also rise. A weak cold front bring scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday night.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for text alerts

Copyright 2017 ALB. All rights reserved.