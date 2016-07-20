First Alert Weather Forecast: Dry Heat, Rain & Storms, Cool and Breezy

A pleasantly cool start is followed by a very warm afternoon with highs near 90. The saving grace is that humidity levels will be low. Humidity clouds and winds increase overnight and showers and thunderstorms are likely by mid morning Thursday. These storms could produce a damaging wind gust. Showers and thunderstorms are then expected through the rest of the day. A cold front slides through and brings much cooler air. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees and with wind gusting past 25 mph and some clouds it will feel even cooler on Friday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman

