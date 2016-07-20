First Alert Weather Forecast: Dry and warming to the 90s

We are starting on the very cool side this morning. This afternoon temperatures respond back into the lower to middle 80s with full sun. One more comfortably cool morning Tuesday then the warm trend takes over. Highs reach the upper 80s Tuesday and lower 90s Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

