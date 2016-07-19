SGTC's Corbin heading to NJCAA All-Star Game

Desiree Corbin has some new digs, but still the same talent. She'll try to show it off this weekend at the junior college all-star game.

Last season, Corbin burst onto the GCAA scene. She earned the conference freshman player of the year honors after averaging nine points and six rebounds a game for Darton State.

But when she heads to Niceville, FL for all-star weekend, she'll do it as a South Georgia Tech Lady Jet.

The 6'2 forward transferred to SGTC after the Darton State program consolidated with Albany State, and will play for the Lady Jets for her sophomore season.

"She's a proven commodity. I've got four or five Division One programs calling me almost everyday about her already," says SGTC head coach James Frey. "They'll be down there [for the all-star game] this weekend. If she does anything at all down there, she's going to have some offers coming out of here."

Corbin says she's excited to get started with SGTC, and already has an idea on where she needs to improve.

"Offense, definitely," she laughs. "I need to rebound more, and try to get my stats up."

Corbin will be one of 40 players at the NJCAA All-Star Weekend, and the league estimates over 100 NCAA coaches will be there to watch. Players will take part in position workouts, team practices, and play four games over the weekend.

