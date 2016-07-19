Parking tickets are back in downtown Albany

An Albany city commissioner is ticked off about parking downtown. It could lead to new rules and more tickets.

Commissioner B.J. Fletcher led an effort to get to the city to stop writing parking tickets last year, but now she says people are taking advantage of that policy.

Fletcher said the old policy of a 2-hour limit for street parking downtown wasn't business friendly. She got fellow commissioners to agree to a 4-hour limit during the day and got the police department to stop writing tickets.

Now, she says city and county workers, who should park in the decks or other designated areas, are taking up street parking in front of businesses all day.

"We've got people parking in handicap places. We've got jury people coming in that are doing their civic duty, and they have to get here 45 minutes early to find a parking place. It's not right," said Fletcher. "You can look around here now. We have no businesses open right now, yet we have no parking available."

Fletcher said that starting Wednesday, she'll start walking downtown taking pictures of cars she believes are parking illegally and reporting them to police. Officers will also start writing tickets to city and county workers on Wednesday.

Fletcher said it's all about helping businesses. She expects the city commission to vote on a new parking ordinance next month.

