Firebirds seeking new league after AIF folds

The Georgia Firebirds need a new home after the American Indoor Football League folded Monday, effective immediately.

Team owner Darrien Teals tells WALB the organization is looking into joining the Arena Development League, which begins play in March 2017. The defending AIF champion Columbus Lions and Lehigh Valley Steelhawks announced their intentions to join the ADL Tuesday.

Teals says there is no deadline on making the decision to join the new league, but he expects it to happen "in the next few weeks."

"I need to sit down and discuss it with my other business partners," Teals told WALB over the phone Tuesday night. He says there was never a consideration to fold the team.

According to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, the ADL is being created by Columbus Lions team owner Skip Seda.

The Firebirds went 4-5 in their first and only season in the AIF, only missing the playoffs because the team was forced to forfeit their final regular season game due to travel issues.

