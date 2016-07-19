Tifton restaurant takes part in Georgia Restaurant Week

The Local Kitchen and Bar is being highlighted during Georgia Restaurant Week.

The week puts eateries on display aiming to attract local and out-of-state tourists.

The Local Kitchen and Bar will celebrate with a special menu.

Chef David Scarbrough sources most of the menu locally and says it's validating to be recognized.

"We're proud to be doing what we are doing here in Tifton," Scarbrough said. "I'm from here and I would say that, while I was growing up here, the lack of restaurants like mine is probably what drove me to be doing what I'm doing now."

Restaurants across the state will be offering various deals and promotional menus through Sunday.

