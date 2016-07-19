Valdosta police upgrades mobile command unit

Now operators can communicate with many agencies at once, giving the command unit the ability to take over in a crisis as a 911 center. (Source: WALB)

VPD upgraded its mobile command unit.

Patrolman Alvin May walks into the newly upgraded mobile command unit everyday.

"And that's basically what this thing is designed to do, take over the 911 operations. So if something does happen to our 911 center we can deploy this out and actually keep right on with everyday business, keeping the citizens of Valdosta safe," said May.

But it's not just used for major disasters.

It's also at festivals, concerts, and other events that draw in a large crowd

"They may not see us out walking around, but when they see us there and see this big truck they know we're present," said May.

Upgrades like a new satellite system and security camera helps with crowd control.

There is also a brand new Breathalyzer. Giving the command center mobile drug testing abilities.

Even though the upgrades are necessary, officers say they hope they aren't used very often.

"It's kind of like the officers gun. It's something you need, you have to have, and you hope you never have to use it," said May.

The upgrades cost around $120,000 paid for through grants and SPLOST funding

Chief Brian Childress said the truck should be good for at least 15 more years.

