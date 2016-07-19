Tift Co. Health Department hosts event to raise awareness about shots

County health departments are urging kids to get their shots now before the back-to-school rush.

Certain vaccinations are required by law, but it's not something most kids look forward to.

Health workers in Tift County are trying to inject a little fun into the process.

Students are required to protect themselves from a number of different preventable diseases. And Public Health Nurses said that some of the rules have changed over the past couple years. So, it's important to keep up with what's going on.

"We're trying to make sure everyone is caught up on that and make sure they have those to get back into school this year," said Public Health Nurse Yolunda Lewis.

Lewis said that parents should make sure incoming sixth graders have met their meningitis requirements, one that parents might not be aware changed.

Nurses at the facility add that the vaccinations protect you but also others you interact with from health issues, like pertussis, which they said is highly contagious.

"Through coughing, sneezing, even singing at church, this is airborne. So, this is something they can contract very easily," explained clinic Nurse Chenoa Choker.

And those at the health department are trying to make it just as easy to get your shots.

So, they've invited people from community to provide other health screenings and back to school activities to a party this Friday.

"Its almost like a pot luck dinner. If you had just one person preparing, you may have two or three things, but, if you ask everybody to bring a dish, you'll have lots of different services," said Lillie McEntyre with the Commission on Children & Youth.

And that's the goal, to get kids what they need, while keeping a smile on their faces.

That event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Tift County health department.

