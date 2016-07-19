City leaders have big plans for microbrewery

It will be built at the current Art Park on Pine Avenue. (Source: WALB)

City leaders believe in the big microbrewery project planned for downtown. (Source: WALB)

The proposed microbrewery for downtown Albany took an important step toward breaking ground.

The city commission has agreed to take a second position on the loan documents, behind the bank lender.

That means the city is putting taxpayers at a greater risk of not recouping it's $1.25 million dollar loan to Pretoria Farms if the project fails.

But city leaders said that it's necessary to move the project forward, and they don't believe it will fail.

"They have been willing to invest in downtown and they are from here. They are truly invested in our community in Albany, they want to see Albany thrive, they want to see downtown thrive. And I see them as pioneers. I'm hoping others will see their success and follow suit," said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.

City leaders said that Pretoria Farms is working diligently on architectural and engineering plans as they try to finalize financing.

The Microbrewery plans to brew with locally-grown and organic ingredients.

