Valdosta schools are looking for feedback

While Valdosta students are preparing to head back to class, the district is asking parents for feedback on some key issues.

School leaders are holding information sessions to talk with folks about the school system's strategic plan, plan for technology in classes, and teacher qualifications.

School officials are breaking down the information on each topic and discussing them with community members.

Feedback from the community will be used to help revise the school system's plan.

"The work that we're doing here is very important to each child in our district," says Title I Director Dr. Dan Altman, "As much feedback as we can get makes our work easier to accomplish for each child in our district."

The next community meeting will be held Thursday, June 21st at the VECA campus, 1605 Azalea Drive, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

