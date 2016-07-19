Flower bouquets bring smiles to nursing homes

"Be Happy Bouquets" were delivered to nursing homes across Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Folks from The Flower Gallery in Valdosta spent their day passing out flower arrangements.

"Be Happy Bouquets" were given to residents at Pruitt Health and Baptist Village.

The flowers were distributed as a part of Teleflora's Make Someone Smile Week.

Residents said getting the flowers made their day.

"I felt special, and I'm sure everybody else did. It was wonderful to know that somebody cares that much about us," said Pruitt Health resident Tillie Johnson.

The Flower Gallery gave out 150 flower arrangements in Lowndes County, and more than 1,200 bouquets were passed out across Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.