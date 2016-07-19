Fun for foodies: Taste of Downtown Valdosta

Main Street Director Ellen Hill said it's a great way to get people walking around and checking out all the new places popping up in downtown. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Valdosta have a chance to check out all the new downtown restaurants this week.

The week long Taste of Downtown event kicked off Monday.

Visitors can try a small variety of what each restaurant offers from fixed menus.

Main Street Director Ellen Hill said it's a great way to get people walking around and checking out all the new places popping up in downtown.

"It's to check out your local restaurants, to see what the local restaurants have to offer that you can't get at some big chain restaurant," said Hill.

Hill said restaurants have put a big focus on farm to table eating this year.

The Taste of Downtown event will last until Saturday.

