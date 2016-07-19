CASA program trains advocates for foster kids

Volunteers in Tifton are learning how they can be the voice of children navigating the foster care system. Coastal Plains CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is holding classes to help kids in Tift, Worth, Turner, and Irwin counties.

Those in the five week program will become court appointed special advocates. They will act as an independent investigator, help children in court and work toward finding them a permanent home.

"The classes helped me tremendously," Cindy Evers, a CASA volunteer, said. "They taught me about court protocol, investigations, how to interview children to see what is going on and, maybe, a little bit of what is not going on."

Coastal Plains CASA works with more than 800 children. The group says it is in need of more volunteers.

If you're interested, you can contact the organization at 229-386-9765.



