Food truck rules could be temporarily lifted in downtown Albany

The ordinances for food trucks along the Riverfront and downtown Albany could be lifted for 120 days, as long as city commissioners approve the change at their night meeting Tuesday. 

Currently there are many restrictions for food trucks, from when they can sell food, to how close they can park to the nearest downtown restaurant, Cool Scoops, an ice cream parlor.

By imposing a moratorium on the ordinances, city leaders said they will be more business friendly and offer more choices for visitors in an area with few food choices.

"We've always worked with them for special events like Movie in the Park. We have food trucks there but this is just to really see on an ongoing basis what types of ordinances should we have there and how do we work with food trucks going forward," said Albany Downtown Manager Latoya Cutts. 

City workers will also be able to monitor what works and what doesn't work with food trucks, in order to create a fair and equitable permanent solution. 

The commission approved the change unanimously at Tuesday's work session, but Cutts said the rule will formally take effect after the July 26 meeting.

