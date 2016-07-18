Bowles moving forward after state am win

The past week has been grueling for young Colin Bowles, but oh so worth it.

"It's probably the biggest win of my life," he says.

Bowles didn't get out of bed Monday until after noon, but he's earned the ability to sleep in.

The 16 year old battled for seven straight days to claim the Georgia State Amateur Championship Sunday, surprising even himself. Bowles admits 2016 has been a tough year on the course.

"One round I'd be putting good, but not hitting my driver very well," Bowles says.

"Since the move from West Virginia to Georgia, he has struggled a little bit," admits Colin's dad, Toney. "It may have been a little harder on him than I realized leaving all his friends and half his family."

But those struggles are over now. Bowles says his game came together at just the right time.

"I shot 66 the first round, so that's always a good opening round," he says. "I birdied the first two holes, so I thought maybe it'd be a pretty good week."

What a win it was. Bowles is the youngest Georgia amateur champ since Bobby Jones won the title as a 14 year old a century ago. He joins current PGA pros Harris English, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman as state amateur champions.

"Looking at all the names on that trophy, it really means a lot," he says. "It'll be pretty cool to see my name on it next year."

Now that he's the champ, his run is just beginning.

"I've got a few days off, then right back at it, Bowles says.

He'll try to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championship next week in Newnan, Georgia. Regardless of how that goes, Bowles has made it very obvious he is a name to know in the golfing world.

