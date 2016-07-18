Blazer football announces preseason practice schedule

From what we've seen of new Valdosta State football coach Kerwin Bell, it's safe to assume he is itching to get back on the football field.

He'll do so very soon.

VSU released their fall workout schedule Monday. The Blazers hold the first of 20 practices this fall on Monday, August 8.

The team will also play two scrimmages: one on August 20th and one a week later on August 27th. The second scrimmage will also be the annual Meet the Blazers event.

VSU opens their season on September 3 when they host south Georgia rival Albany State.

