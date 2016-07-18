Okinus helps kids get ready for school in Pelham

Dozens of children got to pick out a new school backpack. (Source: WALB)

Okinus held its 4th annual book bag giveaway Monday night, allowing dozens of children to pick out a new school backpack.

“In times like these, it's very important. We are living in trying times right now in the communities, all the shootings going on and stuff, so it's good to show that there are some people that do care in the community that like to help out," said Brandon Bradley, an Okinus customer service representative.

The company collects donations from employees and outside donors throughout the year to pay for the book bags.

