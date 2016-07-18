Albany community rallies for peace after fatal shooting

They also encourage residents to report any criminal activity. (Source: WALB)

A handful of demonstrators rallied for peace Monday night on West Gordon Avenue after Sunday's murder of an Albany barber.

A handful of demonstrators rallied for peace Monday night on West Gordon Avenue after Sunday's murder of an Albany barber.

It is far from the first case of violence in that neighborhood and residents are uneasy about crime in the area.

Now, some community members are banding together to stop the violence.

"It's time for us to step up, it's time for us to step up," said resident Roderick Thomas.

These men demonstrated Monday night after 43-year-old Hassan Mcallister was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an apartment parking lot on West Gordon Avenue.

Dexter Smith said he's fed up with the violence in the neighborhood.

"you never do anything unless it hits close to home, and they're right about that," explained Smith.

Smith said that the shooting happened just steps from his home, which is too close for comfort.

He protested for others to help keep the community safe.

"I feel like it's gotten out of hand," said Smith. "Because you've got shootings, drive-bys over here, murders over there, murders over there."

Smith said that Mcallister was also his classmate in both middle and high schools.

"When you see him, he always had a smile on his face," explained Smith. "In my eye sight, he really didn't bother anybody so."

Thomas hopes the protests will bring attention to the problem.

"I think it starts with awareness. Make the people understand that without our voice it can't begin," said Thomas.

Thomas said that the real work starts with enlightening and mentoring the youth.

Lester Daniel said he's concerned about his family that lives on the street.

"It makes me feel angry but we got to teach that we need to stop the violence," explained Daniel.

Those men say they'll arrange more peaceful protests if other violence happens in the community.

They also encourage residents to report any criminal activity.

In December 2014, a man was shot outside an apartment on West Gordon Avenue. A suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In May of that year a few blocks away on West Whitney Avenue, Jeffrey Nunley was shot and killed outside his home. That crime has never been solved.

In December 2010, Janice Ware was charged with beating her mother to death in her West Gordon home.

And a deadly drive-by shooting on that road in February 2008 remains unsolved.

