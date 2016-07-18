Hugh Mills Stadium gets SPLOST funds for new track

The 18-year-old track at Hugh Mills Stadium is deteriorating rapidly, and needs to be replaced. (Source: WALB)

The home for several major track and field competitions will get the money it needs to update the track in time for next season's state championships.

The 18-year-old track at Hugh Mills Stadium is deteriorating rapidly, and needs to be replaced.

It will cost $650,000 to replace the track, and county commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to move $431,000 from SPLOST 6 to pay for the project.

The bidding process started immediately after the vote.

"One of the bidders said if he can get in here in November, it will take three weeks to resurface (the track) and we should be ready to go in February. Once the bid process is complete, and as long as the weather cooperates after football, we can get it installed and ready to go by 2017," said Johnny Seabrooks, a Hugh Mills Authority member.

Hugh Mills hosts the GISA and the GHSA Track and Field Championships, which Coach Seabrooks said brings in tens of thousands of visitors to Albany each spring.

