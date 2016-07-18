Companies behind Sabal Trail donate to Dougherty Co. Library

A $27,000 grant from Sabal Trail will be used to buy 30 e-readers. (Source: WALB)

They are using their money to bring some cutting-edge technology to the region. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Library received a grant from the companies behind the controversial Sabal Trail. (Source: WALB)

The companies behind Sabal Trail, the controversial 500 mile natural gas pipeline that will run through much of southwest Georgia are now giving away grant money.

The Dougherty County Library is one recipient, they are using their money to bring some cutting-edge technology to the region.

Most of the "study rooms" and computer stations at the Central Library downtown were in use this morning.

"If there is any organization that should keep up with technology, it should be the library," said Library Director Pauline Abidde.

A $27,000 grant from Sabal Trail will be used to buy 30 e-readers.

And every "study room" in the library system will get a white board, useful for teaching meetings.

Sabal Trail is also buying two 3-D printers for Dougherty County.

"3-D printers. We are very excited about those," said Abidde. "They are not a lot in libraries in the Southern part of Georgia."

In fact, only two libraries in the entire southern half of the state have one, similar to the one at Albany Technical College.

"It's part of what the library does, is inform people of what's available, what's out there," explained Abidde. "At one time I'm sure the current printer we are using was big news like this printer is."

Use of printers, computers, software and just quiet space to work are main reasons cited by modern users for why they go to a library, and Dougherty County's Library director said that they want to meet the need.

"The library should be the first place you go to to learn anything about anything," said Abidde.

The 3-D printers will be used for training and learning purposes at first, but down the road, library users will be able to use them for personal use.

WALB reached out to Sabal Trail to find out how much grant money they have given out in the region, and also who has won a grant award. And WALB received the following email in reply from Andrea Grover, the Stakeholder Outreach Director:

As Sabal Trail finalizes all of its permitting needs and is nearing construction, we are looking forward to becoming part of the communities near the pipeline route. We are working with numerous projects along the pipeline, including the Dougherty County Library system. This is a great project and we are pleased with everything the library will be able to do with our donation. Sabal Trail has worked with public libraries to house information about the project, including our permit applications and mapping, and recognizes the importance of information sharing and the needed technology to do so. Sabal Trail is also working on community and technical college scholarship opportunities along the pipeline and in the Dougherty County area, as well as other community grants. I hope to share more about them as they are awarded.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.