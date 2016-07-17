Atlanta's Explorers Club joins in on getting educated

The group wanted to make an impact on display (Source: WALB)

People who have made a name for themselves exploring the world gathered just outside of Albany to learn about exotic animals.

The group focused on education to further their mission.

"There were condors soaring around Georgia, you know a million years ago," said Jim Fowler.

Things have changed since then, but once host of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Jim Fowler says its always important to learn from animals. Not just about how they move or what they eat, but more.

"Why do we humans need to learn about elephants. You can't just show an elephant. You've got know why that elephant is important to your life," said Fowler.

Putting impact on display was the goal for the weekend. The Atlanta Chapter of the Explorers Club visited Fowler's family farm.

More than 40 people, were all qualified for the club with different feats of exploration, spent time sharing their experiences and listening to Fowler's stories.

"We've got so many explorers who are doing amazing things from mountaineering or cave diving or going to outer space and visiting the space station. It's really to come together and share our experiences with what we have been doing within the club," said Steve Pigott, Atlanta Chapter Chairman.

The group also took a tour of the farm which included a bamboo tree house and a number of animals.

Fowler said he hopes the stories he tells will help keep the natural world intact.

"We humans are not going to survive unless we keep a huge portion of the planet in a natural situation," said Fowler.

Fowler added that to keep our quality of life high, keeping people educated is crucial.

