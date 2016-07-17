Truck and tractor trailer collide, two injured

Two people were injured in the wreck (Source: WALB)

Two people were injured after a pickup truck and an 18 wheeler collided near Lake Blackshear.

Crews spent the day cleaning up the intersection of Lamar Road and U.S. 280.

Officials say a pickup truck, driven by 81-year-old David Mills, failed to yield at the intersection. The 18-wheeler overturned after the collision.

Mills was flown to a Macon hospital in critical condition. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries of the other driver.

Neighbors say they're concerned by just how often wrecks occur at the intersection.

"Come through here several times a day and this is a busy intersection. I don't know how they don't see these big trucks coming through here. This is like the second time this has happened in a month. Folks need to slow down. These trucks can't stop on a dime," said neighbor Victor Sheppard.

A truck driver was killed in a three vehicle crash at the same intersection in late June.

