Car show to benefit families of five friends killed

Car enthusiasts in Colquitt County are doing what they know best to help raise money for the families of five people killed in May.

Those young adults were found in their Rossman Dairy Road home shot to death.

Moultrie car club Mo Town Customs held a car wash Saturday to prepare for a car show the group will use to raise money for the families.

"We're doing the car show for all five families," member Dennis Evans said. "We try to help everybody in our community. Anybody that needs help."

The car show is set for August thirteenth at Spence Field.

