Chehaw RC club grows with support

The Chehaw RC Club hopes to improve the course (Source: WALB)

Many more people are getting into RC car racing (Source: WALB)

Chehaw RC Club drivers are seeing growth in the interest of remote control racing throughout south Georgia.

The group held its first event in April. Since then, members have met up monthly to compete on the dirt track.

The group had also held charity events to build playgrounds and support cancer survivors, but this time they raised money to improve the course at the park.

"So, we can actually market the track in a regional area, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee. So, those guys will come. The first impression is important. We want to make sure we do it right when we roll it out to the region. So far, we're making pretty good progress," said Steven Danford, President.

Danford says about 30 racers showed up for Saturday's event.

