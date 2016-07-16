Lee Co. volunteers team up to clean up waterways

Trash was picked up along the Kinchafoonee, Muckalee, and Flint (Source: WALB)

Many came together to clean up waterways (Source: WALB)

Volunteers in Lee County spent their day enjoying the weather and cleaning up waterways in Lee and Dougherty County.

More than 200 volunteers took part in the Rivers Alive event.

It was the ninth year Lee County Code Enforcement organized the cleanup.

Paddlers picked up trash on the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks, as well as the Flint River.

"Even if you're just going on a canoe trip, you're out there because of the beauty. To see trash out there is just horrible. We're taking part in it and hopefully teaching the kids to keep this world clean behind them," said Ben Kirkland.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department, Junior Explorers, and the Flint Riverquarium were among some of the groups that helped out.

