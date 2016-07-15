Joiner, Bowles advance to State Amateur quarterfinals

A pair of south Georgians are among the eight remaining golfers in contention for the Georgia state amateur championship.

Leesburg's Tyler Joiner and Albany's Colin Bowles advanced to the quarterfinals Friday at the Capital City Club after winning two matches each.

Joiner, a sophomore for the Georgia Tech golf team, beat Rob VanGorder, Jr. 4 and 3 in his first round matchup. In the round of 16, Joiner defeated Taylor Smith 3 and 1 to advance to the quarters. A par on #17 clinched the match for Joiner.

It will be a matchup of Yellow Jacket past and Yellow Jacket present in the quarterfinals as Joiner faces former Ramblin' Wreck standout Kris Mikkelsen Saturday morning.

Bowles is also quarterfinal bound.

The Albany teen advanced past Trey Pearson 3 and 2 in the first round, then beat Cameron Hooper 4 and 3 in the round of 16. Bowles birdied four of the last six holes to move past Hooper.

Bowles will face off with Tim Arnoult, Jr. of Roswell in the quarterfinals Saturday.

If either advance, the semifinals will also be played Saturday. The final will be Sunday.

