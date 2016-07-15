Ashburn community holds vigil in support of law enforcement

The vigil was held at the courthouse decks (Source: WALB)

Officials hope events like these can bring the community together (Source: WALB)

Many came together in Ashburn to pray about the recent incidents around the nation (Source: WALB)

People in Ashburn came together to support law enforcement after recent tragedies involving the nation's officers.

The community showed their support by holding a vigil at the Ashburn courthouse decks.

Residents talked about why they believed the event was important.

Sheriff Andy Hester says that he hopes one day everyone can look past race and be one as a community.

"I hope we as a nation can move from such as we don't do things based on race. I would like to have conversations where we never mention race we mention right and wrong," said Sheriff Hester.

Sheriff Hester also says that law enforcement officers are here to serve and protect, but if officers are in the wrong then someone must speak up.

