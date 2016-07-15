Terrell Co. Sheriff's Office hosts school supply giveaway

The Sheriff hopes to have more help to be able to give to area children (Source: WALB)

School children in one south Georgia school system are about to get free school supplies.

The Terrell County Sheriff's office will be distributing donated supplies Saturday morning.

This was the third year employees put the event together for local children.

The Sheriff even donated personal money to make sure the children have a good start to school.

"We don't give enough to last a whole school year but the Sheriff just trying to make a profound impact on the family and get the kids started on their learning experience for the beginning of the school year," said Sondra Walker, Terrell Co. Administrator.

The Back to School event is Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Courthouse Annex Building in Dawson.

Games and food will also be provided.

The Sheriff is asking for more donations in order to make the event a greater success.

