State representatives prepare for National Convention amidst sec - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

State representatives prepare for National Convention amidst security concerns

The upcoming Republican National Convention will have high security (Source: WALB) The upcoming Republican National Convention will have high security (Source: WALB)
City leaders and police officials are both working to make the convention a success (Source: WALB) City leaders and police officials are both working to make the convention a success (Source: WALB)
Many are expected to arrive for marches and protests (Source : WALB) Many are expected to arrive for marches and protests (Source : WALB)
Donald Trump will be taking part in the convention (Source: WALB) Donald Trump will be taking part in the convention (Source: WALB)
Ed Rynders (Source: WALB) Ed Rynders (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Security will be tight during the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Georgia House District 152 Representative Ed Rynders left for Cleveland Friday to attend his fourth Republican National Convention.

The city of Cleveland prepared for thousands to descend on the city, where police were getting ready for dozens of rallies and marches.

Rynders says there have been protests at conventions in the past, but this year's security situation is different.

"I know the perimeter is being expanded now as we speak. I think there are a lot of people very nervous, just because of what's going on in America today. So, security is going to be a major issue," said Rynders.

Despite the security concerns, Rynders said he feels safe attending the convention.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly