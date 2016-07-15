State representatives prepare for National Convention amidst security concerns

Donald Trump will be taking part in the convention (Source: WALB)

Many are expected to arrive for marches and protests (Source : WALB)

City leaders and police officials are both working to make the convention a success (Source: WALB)

The upcoming Republican National Convention will have high security (Source: WALB)

Security will be tight during the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Georgia House District 152 Representative Ed Rynders left for Cleveland Friday to attend his fourth Republican National Convention.

The city of Cleveland prepared for thousands to descend on the city, where police were getting ready for dozens of rallies and marches.

Rynders says there have been protests at conventions in the past, but this year's security situation is different.

"I know the perimeter is being expanded now as we speak. I think there are a lot of people very nervous, just because of what's going on in America today. So, security is going to be a major issue," said Rynders.

Despite the security concerns, Rynders said he feels safe attending the convention.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.