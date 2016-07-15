Albany farm market bears 100 pound watermelons, hopes for larger

Watermelons take about four months to grow (Source: WALB)

The owner of the farm market aims to grow heavier watermelons (Source: WALB)

Two men are usually required to carry one melon (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia farm lived up to its name during this year's watermelon season.

It took two grown men to move one of the mammoth watermelons growing at Mark's Melon Patch.

Normally the Carolina Cross variety of melon reaches 70 or 80 pounds, but the owner Mark Daniel says his average is closer to 100.

Two years ago he even grew a monster 154 pound watermelon, but believes he can grow them even bigger.

"Our goal is to get a 200 pounder. I think eventually, if I live long enough, we may get a 200 pounder out here. People just love them. It's a big eye catcher," said Mark.

Mark says the watermelons are a big hit for family reunions and other social gatherings. They grow from seed to maturity in 120 days.

