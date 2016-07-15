Flint RiverQuarium welcomes more guests for summer camps

Both children and adults are able to take part in the lessons (Source: WALB)

More than just animals filled the Flint RiverQuarium Friday afternoon.

Children attending summer camp at the RiverQuarium learned about animals and ecosystems in the Flint River.

Participants were given an opportunity to experience the critters up close and personal.

In addition to the animals, the kids enjoyed educational games and movies.

Officials say offering kids a RiverQuarium experience is a good way to keep their minds active while on summer vacation.

"The RiverQuarium has lots of opportunities for children and adults to come in, get out of the heat, and enjoy a nice cool tour, learning about the animals you would find along the Flint River. Watch one of our movies, and just have a great time," said Operations Manager Vicki Churchman.

You do not have to be a part of a summer camp to enjoy the RiverQuarium.

Anyone interested in any of the camps can find out how to register by calling 229-639-2650 or visiting the Flint RiverQuarium website here.

