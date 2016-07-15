Plenty of movement in 2nd round at Grand Island

The players of the Swing Thought Tour battled the heat again during Thursday's second round. Unlike the south Georgia temperatures, the scores continue to stay low.

Jonathan Hodge is the leader after 36 holes. The Strawberry Plains, TN native has yet to record a bogey through two rounds, and sits at -12.

His playing partner for the last two days, Christian Brand, sits in second at -11.

"I had never met him before," laughs Brand. "I guess when putts start going in, it's infectious. I think we both infected each other."

Hodge had six birdies on the day. After the front nine, it appeared Brand might leave everyone. He birdied his first four holes after starting his day at #10. He added a birdie on 18, then another on #2 and #7.

But bogeys on his final two holes of the day, #8 and #9, left Brand needing to play catch up this weekend.

"We just have to keep making birdies out here. You have to think you need to get to -20 at least," Brand says. "I had a bad finish today, but all in all, I'll take it."

Justin Lower entered Thursday with a one shot lead at -7, but four bogeys on Thursday dropped him -6. Lower is six shots back of Hodge entering Friday's third round.

The cut line was at -5, and that means it'll be an incredibly tight field for the final two rounds. Only 15 players remain for the weekend.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.