Students get uniforms, and knowledge for Kindergarten

33 rising Kindergartners are ready for the big leagues after taking part in a summer readiness program.



Students at the Sylvandale Summer Transition Program each received a complete school uniform, celebrating the completion of the six-week, full-day program.

The cafeteria was filled with parents and grandparents, cheering on their little learners.



One parent we spoke with says her five-year old learned a lot, but she says the program taught her family solid skills, too, "Actually just sitting down and learning more about your child. If you sit down and talk with them instead of yelling at them or hollering at them, they will understand more" says Ebone Pittman.

Pittman's son, who turned five Thursday, is already reading some, knows his letters and is working on spelling his name.

The program is paid for with lottery revenue.