Young golfers get clubs and solid instruction

More than a dozen youngsters are learning a game they can play into old age.

Close to 20 children practiced putting at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course.

They're participating in a week long "Hook a Kid on Golf" Clinic learning swing fundamentals and etiquette.

One golfer, Brayden Boone, says she hit a 100-yard drive and is a repeat camper, "I really like it. I think I learned a lot. I took it two years ago and I've been watching these past two years, and I really learned a lot."

At the end of the clinic, each child gets to keep the clubs they're given.

The "Hook a Kid on Golf" program started in 1990, and has introduced more than 75,000 kids to the game of golf.