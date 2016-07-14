The Inauguration of Donald Trump - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Inauguration of Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.

Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at 12 p.m. However, inauguration festivities begin at the start of the day and end near the 4 p.m. hour.

NBC News is providing a live stream of the event.

Mobile users, CLICK HERE to watch.

Things get underway with musical performances at 9:30 a.m. Trump will be sworn in at noon, followed by his inaugural speech. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will be sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after which the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing.

For more coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-23 03:31:58 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 22, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 22, 2017

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.21".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.21".

    More >>

  • APD hosts yard sale for officer, announces future event

    APD hosts yard sale for officer, announces future event

    Saturday, April 22 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-04-22 22:36:44 GMT
    Officers held a yard sale Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)Officers held a yard sale Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)

    Folks at the Albany Police Department want to thank the community for participating in a yard sale Saturday. Members of the department held the sale at Veteran's Park in downtown Albany. 

    More >>

    Folks at the Albany Police Department want to thank the community for participating in a yard sale Saturday. Members of the department held the sale at Veteran's Park in downtown Albany. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly