The Inauguration of Donald Trump

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.

Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at 12 p.m. However, inauguration festivities begin at the start of the day and end near the 4 p.m. hour.

Things get underway with musical performances at 9:30 a.m. Trump will be sworn in at noon, followed by his inaugural speech. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will be sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after which the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing.

