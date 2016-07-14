Campaign reminds community not to leave pets in cars

The inside of a car can reach temperatures higher than 100 degrees in the summer. (Source: WALB)

Signs urge pet owners not to leave pets in cars. (Source: WALB)

Signs are popping up around Lowndes County reminding folks not to leave their pets in hot cars.

County officials say this time of year they notice people leaving pets in theirs cars more frequently.

However, in the summer months the inside of a car can reach temperatures of over 100 degrees.

County officials recommend leaving your pets at home. They say if you do travel with them, never leave them in a car.

They hope new signs around the county will remind citizens to take their pets along with them.

"We just hope that with all the traffic downtown, people see those signs and it's a reminder to make sure they don't leave dogs in hot cars," says Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

Leaving your pet in a hot car also has consequences, ranging from a misdemeanor to felony animal cruelty charges.

If you do see a pet that's been left in a car call 911.

